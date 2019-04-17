Realme is powered by Oppo, this means that it shares the same consumer centric philosophy. Besides that, the factory and brand offerings are also similar such as both brands share the same quality control methodologies, same after sales services and same network of service centers globally.

LRealme, an emerging smartphone brand, launched realme 3, the most powerful phone for the budget segment today. The stylish device, powered by the AI master MediaTeK Helio P60 processor and comes with a 4230 mAh battery, giving you the longest battery life in this segment. Realme 3 is equipped with an upgraded 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera with Nightscape and Chroma Boost mode, which are the first in this category. This smartphone will be available in two variants, 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM with 6.2-inch dewdrop full screen and triple SIM slots expandable up to 256GB. The device comes with 3 exquisite colours – Radiant Blue, Dynamic Black and Classic Black.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Harvey, Marketing Director of realme Pakistan said, “Our aim for the phone was to provide power from realme 1 and style from realme 2. With the combination of both, realme 3 was designed, to signify ‘Power meets Style’ at this affordable price range for our customers. We are looking forward to providing the best possible device to our consumers in the market.”

The realme 3 comes with a massive 4230 mAh battery that allow users to enjoy the longest battery endurance in the category. The Screen Display Battery Optimization on the device can also extend the battery life by 5% to 10% respectively. The powerful Helio P60 adopts TSMC’s latest 12nm FinFET process, which boasts a 15% drop of power consumption compared with the previous 14nm process and can rival the 10nm chip in this regard.

3D Unibody Design with Gradient Colours

In order to achieve a singular and seamless product experience and a good hand feeling, realme 3 has adopted a 3D Gradient Unibody Design. It has set the highest standard among realme series in terms of hands-on and visual experience. Through the uni-body process, Realme 3’s back cover and mid-frame was formed in a whole piece, bringing you a seamless design and a complete sense of grip.

The gradient effects of this Dynamic Black are actually the overlap of two layers of black and blue ink. 8 spray guns were precisely controlled to conduct 3 rounds of spray processes. At the same time, the unibodies were baked for 3 times after each spray process while pearl-like particles were added. For Radiant Blue color, one more silver reflective coating layer were added beneath the blue and green gradient layers.

Realme 3 Dynamic Black can deliver wonderful gradient effects between blue and purple when being observed from different angles, while Radiant Blue delivers a stunning and reflecting effect.

Cameras

The device comes with a dual rear camera, a combination of a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera with the primary camera’s single pixel size being 1.12um. The large f/1.8 aperture and 5P lenses combination are a big leap forward in resolution, tolerance, and colour presentation. Decked up with AI scenes recognition technology, it can recognize 16 independent scenes and 100 scene combinations to automatically select the best exposure strategy for better dynamic range and contrast ratio. Proper photographing modes are then matched and adjusted to present a better overall perception. The device also supports 90fps/720P slow-motion video-shooting to slow down the wonderful moments for more fun.





Powerful Performance

Realme 3 has been powered by MediaTek Helio P60 processor. The powerful Helio P60 adopts TSMC’s latest 12nm FinFET process, which boasts a 15% drop of power consumption compared with the previous 14nm process and can rival the 10nm chip in this regard. P60 comes with multi-threaded APU (AI Processing Unit), which includes multi-core processors and smart control logic processors. When combined with NeuroPilot and the brand new smart multi-thread scheduler, it can be two times more efficient in power consumption than GPU. It can achieve 280 GMAC per second in terms of computing processing capacity, making the processor the most powerful artificial processing terminal among its same level.

Big Battery

The device comes with a super long battery life with a 4230mAh high capacity battery that lasts even longer through optimization by smarter software. It is much superior to competitor models in the same price range in this regard. The long battery life allows users to heavily use the phone while running heavy apps and games. The Screen Battery Optimization mode provides the balance mode and strong mode for the user to select from, extending the battery life by 5% and 10% respectively.

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0

Powered by the latest ColorOS 6.0 system, realme 3 adopts the borderless design philosophy and uses blank to replace dividing lines to decrease the sense of visual separation and deliver a purer interface.

Realme has introduced three products in Pakistan so far. realme C1, realme 2 pro and realme 3. realme 3 is the prettiest power king and all-rounder under 30k offering superior performance and design which is even at par with many higher end models. The First sale run from Saturday, 20 April 2019. People can order it in two colours Radiant Blue and Dynamic Black an amazing price of PKR 21999 /-. The 4+64 GB variant is available nationwide offline in stores in radiant blue and dynamic black at the price of PKR 28999/- .

