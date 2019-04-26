Adding yet another avenue for customer service K-Electric has launched the KE Live app for its consumers. The app, which allows access to a variety of services, is available on the App store for iPhone users as well as on the Google Play store for Android users. Alternatively, the app can also be downloaded from the web portal, https://live.ke.com.pk.

With smartphone penetration in Pakistan on the rise and with most users residing in the largest urban centre of Karachi, it only makes sense to launch an app. After signing up the user will have access to a number of features such as billing details with historic data, duplicate bill downloads, and integrated unit consumption comparative graphs. Other features include live power status update, the ability to report power theft and to lodge complaints. Consumers will also be able to use the app to locate their nearest customer care centre.

A KE spokesperson said, “We have always believed in providing state of the art solutions to our customers. The launch of the app fits right in with KE’s use of technology and innovation in its customer-centric approach. We already offer a wide range of avenues to address consumer requests ranging from 30 customer care centres spread across its network, as well as one of the largest call centers state of the art consumer experience platform.”

In recognition of its efforts towards maximizing convenience for customers through state-of-the-art digital solutions KE has won several awards including ‘Best Digital Media Team’ award at the Pakistan Digi Awards 2018 for the second consecutive year. K-Electric also won the ‘Best Use of Technology’ award in the ‘Best Customer Innovation’ category at the Genesys G-Summit Middle East 2017, held in Dubai. This was the first time a Pakistani company won an award at this regional platform.

The power utility also offers facilitation at consumers’ doorstep with mobile vans and round the clock engagement via social media forums. KE is also one of the first utility companies to implement SAP IS-U, a state-of-the-art customer relations and billing management system. The KE Live app is expected to greatly enhance the user experience and improve the relationship with customers.

