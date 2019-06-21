Smartphone brand Honor today announced the global availability of its flagship smartphone, the Honor 20, following a record-high sales performance of more than one million units sold in China in a mere 14 days.

Honor also emerged as the number one performing brand for the fifth consecutive year at the annual 618 Sales Day on JD.com, one of the biggest e-commerce platforms in China. This year the brand topped the sales volume and revenue in Android smartphone category.

The Honor 20 Series which comprises the Honor 20 LITE, Honor 20 and Honor 20 PRO was launched in London on May 21. Lauded for its superior design and photography capabilities, the Honor 20 has garnered positive feedback from top technology media including GSMArena, Tech Advisor, Stuff and Mashable. Apart from its AI Quad Camera and performance, the Honor 20 draws waves of commendation from consumers and media alike.

“This is a momentous occasion for Honor as we hit a record-high sales performance for the Honor 20,” said George Zhao, President of Honor. “Riding on this momentum, we are thrilled to announce the global availability of the Honor 20 to our steadfast fans who have been tireless in their support for the brand and our innovative products. We are in a prime position to achieve success with Honor 20 in our overseas markets and I cannot wait for each and every one to experience this product.”

The Honor 20 PRO, which is currently available in China, has attained a combined sales volume of 100 million renminbi within three seconds of its launch yesterday. Users outside of China will be able to get their hands on this highly-anticipated smartphone soon. Earlier last month, it had already scooped up two awards from Android Authority and Android Police for being the “Editors’ Choice” and “Most Wanted” respectively. Furthermore, it was accorded a full rating (i.e. 5/5) by Android Authority and a 4/5 rating by Tech Advisor and Android Central. These impressive accolades by industry experts attest to the brand’s commitment to offer features-laden and premium experience for its users. The wait is over and stay tuned for updates on the Honor 20 PRO’s global availability.

Launched earlier this year in the UAE and Saudi markets, both Honor 10i and Honor View 20 were highly acclaimed and pronounced the best smartphones in their respective price categories. Supported by their exceptional camera capabilities and overall performance, the smartphones have successfully provided an enhanced user experience to the consumers globally.



