Infinix will soon be launching the S4 which will feature the highest front camera resolution ever and will be the most anticipated smartphone of the year.

Infinix which is a reputable smartphone brand that focuses on state of the art technology at a reasonable price range is set to release a new phone, the S4 that is said to feature one of the highest pixel front cameras ever. It’s rumored that the S4 will be a game changer because of its front camera capability.

The Infinix S4 which is set to officially release somewhere near the middle of July 2019 is expected to boost an exceptionally high powered front facing camera.

Tech sources have mentioned that the front camera will feature an astonishing 32MP that will no doubt provide its users the greatest capacity for front facing photography. This is certainly expected to make the phone a huge hit in Pakistan since it caters to the needs of all selfie lovers in the country.

The high pixel front camera will have many benefits and will help not only with front facing photography but also making videos. Those who enjoy making dubsmash or TikTok videos will find the feature amazing as it allows its users the best video making tools equipped in the front.

The powerful front camera doesn’t diminish the capacity of the rear cameras of the S4. With three rear cameras, the S4 enables users to record every splendid movement. The rear cameras are all aligned with RGB sensors and come at 2MP, 8MP and 13MP with ultra wide angle lens and bokeh effect. The three high definition cameras with ultra large photosensitive components all allow for excellent image quality that function in a collaborative manner to give users the best picture.

Overall it can be said that by bringing the power of the rear camera to the front, Infinix has made innovative strides and brought its consumers an extraordinary smartphone. The S4 is estimated to cost somewhere between 25 to 30 thousand rupees and will have storage capacity of 64GB. The phone is expected to be available for purchases online and at stores in July.

Keep a lookout for this amazing new phone by Infinix and be sure to check out its photography capability if you’re looking for the most powerful front facing camera in the market.

Comments

comments