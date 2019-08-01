The global smartphone brand, Infinix is launching a new 64GB phone called the Hot 7 Pro which is priced at only 19,999 PKR. The company announced that this latest addition to the Hot series which features a large 6.2 inch display and 13MP rear camera will be available for consumers this Eid al-Adha. Moreover, as per an exclusive offer Infinix is giving away 10,000mAh power-banks to the first 500 people who purchase the Hot 7 Pro.

The Hot-series feature the most popular Infinix smartphones that are affordable, stylish and have great specs. In lieu of this, the Hot 7 Pro is a phenomenal device that offers a lot at a nominal price.

The Hot 7 Pro has a high definition 6.2 inch large display that allows you to view videos and images in enhanced IPS screen resolution. It also features dual front and dual rear cameras that boost 2MP and 13MP respectively. What’s even more exciting is its video capacity of 1080P@30FPS that gives you HD+ playback. Additionally its memory of 4GB + 64 GB is large enough to satisfy your storage needs. If that doesn’t sound like a lot to fulfill your requirements then the expandable memory slot that offers up to 128GB is sure to impress all.

In terms of battery life, the Hot 7 Pro is fitted with a 4000mAh battery that allows more than 27 hour talk time. Even more amazingly if left on standby the phone can remain powered for a record time of 30 days.

The smartphone runs on an Android 9 Pie operating system which is the most efficient and fast OS at the moment. The phone handles dual sim and supports 2G, 3G and 4G networks. Other perks of the Hot 7 Pro include WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, FM radio, voice recording, GPS navigation, micro USB port, fingerprint sensors, gyroscope and light and proximity sensors.

There’s a colour for everyone with the Hot 7 Pro. The smartphone comes in luxurious shades of midnight black, Bordeaux Red, Aqua Blue and Mocha Brown, which gives consumers the option to choose the colour that reflects their personality.

Infinix is enhancing the 2019 Eid by not just bringing you the latest version of your favorite Hot-series but by also offering exclusive gifts to commemorate the holiday. To mark the celebrations, Infinix will be giving away 10,000mAh battery power banks for free not just with the first 500 orders online of the Hot 7 Pro but also with the first 100 orders of the Smart 2 HD or the Smart 3 Plus. In a statement Infinix said ‘We wish everyone Eid Mubarak and hope that the Hot 7 Pro and the free power-bank will make your Eid al-Adha more exciting and keep you and your phone charged throughout the holidays”.

To join the festivities with Infinix and avail its exclusive offers, you can purchase the Hot 7 Pro at retail stores across Pakistan and online at Daraz.com during the website’s “Hari Bari Eid” campaign.

