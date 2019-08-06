Infinix recently introduced their new smartphone called the “Infinix S4”. With the S4, they set an entirely new standard in the budget segment of Pakistani market by offering triple camera, a whopping 32 MP selfie camera, 4 gigs of RAM, plenty of storage and a gorgeous design. That is the reason the Infinix S4 got sold out entirely on Daraz on the very first day of their online sale, due to huge demand.

The Infinix S4’s topmost feature is its superb 32MP selfie camera, capable of taking splendid selfies at any lighting conditions. You wouldn’t realize that a phone that costs on PKR 22,999 is capable of taking selfies so rich in colors and are so vibrant that will blow your mind. With that feature alone, the S4 takes away the competition by a mile when compared to brands like Samsung, Tecno, Vivo and Realme in the same price segment.

In the price segment similar to the Infinix S4, you’d find the Samsung’s A20, Tecno’s Camon i4, Realme 3 and Vivo’s Y17. To better understand why the S4 is the only choice if you want the best value for PKR 22,999, the table of the specifications of each device along with their market prices is given below.

Brands Infinix SAMSUNG TECNO REALME 3 VIVO Model S4 (6GB+64GB) A20 CAMON I4(4GB+64GB) REALME 3(3GB+32GB) Y17 RRP（PRR） 22,999 29999 25999 22999 36999 Network 4G 4G 4G 4G 4G OS Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Sim Card Triple Slot Dual Sim Dual Sim Dual Sim Dual Sim CPU Octa core 2.0GHz MTK Helio P22 Exynos 7884 Octa core 1.6GHz MT6761 Octa Core 2.0 GHz MTK Helio P70 2.1GHz Octa core MTK6765 Octa core 2.3GHz+1.8GHz RAM 4GB 3GB 4GB 3GB 4Gb ROM 64GB 32GB 64Gb 32GB 128GB Screen Size 6.2″ Waterdrop Screen 6.4″ waterdrop 6.2 Inch Dot Notch Display 6.2″ waterdrop 6.4 Inch waterdrop Resolution 1520 x 720 Pixels (276PPi) 720 x 1520 pixels (268PPi) 720 x 1520 Pixels (271PPi) 720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI) 720 x 1544(268PPi) Screen Type IPS LCD Amoled Ips Lcd Ips Lcd Ips Lcd Back Camera 13MP+8MP+2MP 13MP+5MP 13MP+8MP+2Mp 13MP+2MP 13MP+8MP+2MP Front Camera 32MP 8MP 16MP 13MP 20MP Finger print Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Face ID Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Battery 4000mAh 4000mAh 3400mAh 4230 MAh 5000mAh

