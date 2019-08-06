Infinix S4 Beats The Competition By A Mile – Offers Spectacular Specs for PKR 22,999 Only
Infinix recently introduced their new smartphone called the “Infinix S4”. With the S4, they set an entirely new standard in the budget segment of Pakistani market by offering triple camera, a whopping 32 MP selfie camera, 4 gigs of RAM, plenty of storage and a gorgeous design. That is the reason the Infinix S4 got sold out entirely on Daraz on the very first day of their online sale, due to huge demand.
The Infinix S4’s topmost feature is its superb 32MP selfie camera, capable of taking splendid selfies at any lighting conditions. You wouldn’t realize that a phone that costs on PKR 22,999 is capable of taking selfies so rich in colors and are so vibrant that will blow your mind. With that feature alone, the S4 takes away the competition by a mile when compared to brands like Samsung, Tecno, Vivo and Realme in the same price segment.
In the price segment similar to the Infinix S4, you’d find the Samsung’s A20, Tecno’s Camon i4, Realme 3 and Vivo’s Y17. To better understand why the S4 is the only choice if you want the best value for PKR 22,999, the table of the specifications of each device along with their market prices is given below.
|Brands
|Infinix
|SAMSUNG
|TECNO
|REALME 3
|VIVO
|Model
|S4 (6GB+64GB)
|A20
|CAMON I4(4GB+64GB)
|REALME 3(3GB+32GB)
|Y17
|RRP（PRR）
|22,999
|29999
|25999
|22999
|36999
|Network
|4G
|4G
|4G
|4G
|4G
|OS
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Android 9.0 Pie
|Sim Card
|Triple Slot
|Dual Sim
|Dual Sim
|Dual Sim
|Dual Sim
|CPU
|Octa core 2.0GHz MTK Helio P22
|Exynos 7884 Octa core 1.6GHz
|MT6761 Octa Core 2.0 GHz
|MTK Helio P70 2.1GHz Octa core
|MTK6765 Octa core 2.3GHz+1.8GHz
|RAM
|4GB
|3GB
|4GB
|3GB
|4Gb
|ROM
|64GB
|32GB
|64Gb
|32GB
|128GB
|Screen Size
|6.2″ Waterdrop Screen
|6.4″ waterdrop
|6.2 Inch Dot Notch Display
|6.2″ waterdrop
|6.4 Inch waterdrop
|Resolution
|1520 x 720 Pixels (276PPi)
|720 x 1520 pixels (268PPi)
|720 x 1520 Pixels (271PPi)
|720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI)
|720 x 1544(268PPi)
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Amoled
|Ips Lcd
|Ips Lcd
|Ips Lcd
|Back Camera
|13MP+8MP+2MP
|13MP+5MP
|13MP+8MP+2Mp
|13MP+2MP
|13MP+8MP+2MP
|Front Camera
|32MP
|8MP
|16MP
|13MP
|20MP
|Finger print
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Face ID
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Battery
|4000mAh
|4000mAh
|3400mAh
|4230 MAh
|5000mAh
