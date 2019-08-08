HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today launched the all-new fourth generation of its most popular feature phone – Nokia 105 in Pakistan. Available in Dual SIM in the country, the new Nokia 105 comes with everything the Nokia 105 is known for, including a battery that lasts, allowing you to talk from sunset to sunrise with one charge. Its 1.77” colour screen is great for playing games like the classic Snake, and the island keymat makes dialing and texting easy and enjoyable. With an inherently coloured polycarbonate body, the new Nokia 105 effortlessly combines modern design with simplicity and durability in a package that offers great value.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, said:

“The Nokia 105 has sold in tens of millions across the globe proving its popularity and timeless quality as a legendary phone. This is the fourth generation in a line of feature phones designed for those who want to embrace mobility. We wanted to build on the winning formula of one of our most popular feature phones globally and bring the same quality and even better functionality, with a focus on first-time mobile users. We’ve used a familiar design, with modern contours and we’ve packed the phone with a long-lasting battery, so you can be on a call for hours at a time.”

Arif Shafique, Country Head – Pakistan, , HMD Global, said:

“As phones have become a crucial element in people’s lives, we are thrilled to bring the Nokia 105, a durable and stylish phone to our fans in the Pakistan. Users will be able to enjoy a durable battery and unique display. This is in addition to 500 SMS storage space to stay connected with loved ones, and preloaded Gameloft games for some non-stop fun.”

Long-lasting battery with everyday essentials

Nokia 105’s removable battery can last for days between charges, making sure your feature phone is ready to go when you are. The Nokia 105 Dual SIM standby lasts up to 17 days and with it, fans can call family and friends for hours on end without worrying about the battery life of their phone. With up to 2,000 contacts and 500 SMS storage space, you’ll always have the information that matters with you, ensuring you stay connected with all your contacts from one device.

Additionally, take your music on the go, with Nokia 105’s built-in FM radio and light up your way with the ever-popular LED torchlight – simply press the up key twice to quickly turn the torch on and off.

Modern design to inspire

Inspired by the heritage of Nokia phones, its contoured modern design makes the Nokia 105 a great fit in hand. Featuring inherent colour throughout its polycarbonate casing, minimising the visual impact of knocks and bumps, Nokia 105 is built for everyday life, delivering the quality, reliability and robust design fans expect from a Nokia phone. The island keymat features separated keys to make dialing and texting easy.

And to make sure you’ll have hours of entertainment, Nokia 105 comes with six try and buy preloaded Gameloft games including Tetris, Sky Gift, Airstrike, Nitro Racing, Ninja UP! and Danger Dash. Nokia 105 Dual SIM is available in market in Blue, Pink and Black at a retail price of PKR 2,850

