HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announces the Nokia 2.3. Delivering a feature-packed camera fuelled by AI, helping you get the best shot, the Nokia 2.3 also features a large 6.2” HD+ screen and two-day battery life for long-lasting and immersive entertainment. Plus, being Android™ 10 ready, the new Nokia 2.3 will receive guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS updates for two years, ensuring this smartphone gets better over time.

The Nokia 2.3 features a dual camera and comes with ‘Recommended Shot’, a brand-new Nokia phones feature helping you choose the best picture. Whether it’s the mid-air backflip, the family portrait where everyone is actually smiling or the winning goal, ‘Recommended Shot’ automatically captures alternate images before and after the shutter button is pressed and suggests the best one. Alongside even more AI-powered features such as ‘Portrait Mode’ and low-light imaging, fans can capture creative images in a variety of settings.

Save precious time with the Nokia 2.3, which has a dedicated Google Assistant Button . Just use your voice to view upcoming calendar entries, commute times and other info. The Nokia 2.3 also comes with biometric face recognition, allowing you to unlock your phone at a glance.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global:

“Consumers across the world have really appreciated the Nokia 2 family of products. The Nokia 2.3 is a step forward in our promise of offering you an experience that stays fresh longer – giving consumers access to two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates even in the affordable price tier. On top, it offers industry leading AI for this segment, large screen and our signature promise of two-day battery life – making it the ideal pick for those who rely on their smartphone as their primary screen.”

Bringing out your creative side

The Nokia 2.3 comes equipped with ‘Portrait Mode’, elevating your subject and subtly blurring the background, resulting in stunning portraits that pop. Simply use Google Photos to adjust the blur after you take the shot. With a 13MP/2MP dual camera, fans can take unique portraits with a variety of exclusive bokeh – or blurred background effects such as Classic, Butterfly, Heart or Star-shaped styles. And feel like a professional by creating eye-catching photos by simply adjusting the focus when editing.

This device also combines advanced image fusion and exposure stacking (taking numerous photos in various lighting settings and blending them together), meaning you can shoot stellar images in vibrant detail, even in low-light conditions.

Long-lasting, immersive entertainment

Power through your day with the Nokia 2.3’s two-day battery life courtesy of AI-assisted Adaptive Battery technology. The device will learn your app usage habits meaning you can use your device for longer and get lost in your favourite series and movies. Sit back, relax and enjoy a large 6.2” HD+ screen from the palm of your hands, bringing your favourite stories to life.

Elegant design with everyday essentials

Inspired by its Nordic design heritage, the Nokia 2.3 delivers a timeless aesthetic that isn’t just built to look good, but to last. Featuring a 3D nano-textured cover that sits securely in your hand, this phone has a stunning finish that’s sure to leave a lasting impression. Advanced structural engineering made it possible to integrate the dual camera and flash into the rear of the phone without a camera bump. Inner high-precision diecast aluminium chassis makes the structure solid and rigid protecting all the components inside.

An experience that just keeps getting better

The Nokia 2.3 comes Android 10 ready, meaning guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS updates for two years to ensure the smartphone will get better over time and that the investment is future-proofed. The latest features of Android 10 will also give fans access to dark theme to save on power usage and improve visibility, as well as enhanced privacy and more, once updated.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia 2.3 comes in Cyan Green, Sand and Charcoal and will be available in Pakistan from December 20th for 18,300 PKR. However,the new Nokia 2.3 has been made exclusively available for Nokia fans in Pakistan at the first ever Daraz.pk 12.12 sale. Nokia fans can buy this phone at a special discounted price of PKR 16,999 during Daraz.pk 12.12 sale. Fans will be asked to use the code BARA1300D to avail the offer on this link: https://bit.ly/36nTqds

